Everything you need to know for Murphy vs. Culibao at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between #5 Tom Aspinall and #10 Marcin Tybura. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Lerone Murphy and Josh Culibao.

Murphy (12-0-1) has reeled off 4 straight wins, including a split-decision victory over Gabriel Santos at UFC 286 in March. After a draw to begin his career in 2019, Murphy has not looked back, slowly inching up the featherweight rankings while remaining unbeaten. The 31-year-old has a 73” reach along with a 48% striking accuracy.

Culibao (11-1-1) has won 3 fights in a row, including a second-round submission decision win against Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC 284 in February. After losing to Jalin Turner in his debut, Culibao has been impressive of late. The 29-year-old fights with a 73” reach, along with a 43% striking accuracy.

How to watch Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao

Date: Saturday, July 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Murphy: -140

Culibao: +120

Splits: 84% of handle, 73% of bets on Murphy

It’s not surprising to see the public in favor of Murphy, as he brings a versatile style of fighting into the octagon. Culibao is as tough as they come and can land a strong strike when needed. If Murphy keeps him grounded and slows down the pace of the fight, he can emerge with a win. Look for Culibao to bait him and sneak in a haymaker or two. Overall, in a closely contested fight, lean toward Murphy to keep his unbeaten streak alive. Murphy on the moneyline or by decision (+130) are good value.