Everything you need to know for Herbert vs. Ziam at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between #5 Tom Aspinall and #10 Marcin Tybura. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Jai Herbert and Fares Ziam.

Herbert (12-4-1) enters this fight after making an appearance on the UFC 286 card back in March. The end result of his fight against Ludovit Klein was ruled a majority draw. Prior to that, he secured a unanimous decision win over Kyle Nelson in July 2022. Herbert fights with a 77” reach and has a striking accuracy of 42%.

Ziam (13-4) has won 3 of his last 4 fights, including a unanimous decision victory over Michal Figlak in September 2022. Prior to that, he was defeated via first-round submission by Terrance McKinney. Ziam has a 75” reach and a striking accuracy of 44%.

How to watch Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Date: Saturday, July 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Herbert: +140

Ziam: -165

Splits: 60% of handle, 47% of bets on Ziam

Herbert will have the hometown crowd in his favor and would love to walk away with a win. Both fighters do a good job of throwing and taking smart strikes, however, look for Herbert to come out swinging. Ziam must stay composed as an aggressive Herbert is bad news for most. Lean toward Herbert and his big fight DNA to kick in. Take Herbert on the money line or by knockout (+450).