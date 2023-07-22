 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Craig vs. Muniz at UFC Fight Night

Paul Craig and Andre Muniz fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNetworkStaff
MMA: JAN 21 UFC 283 Photo by Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between #5 Tom Aspinall and #10 Marcin Tybura. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Paul Craig and Andre Muniz.

Craig (16-6) will be making his middleweight debut in this one, as the 35-year-old has fought light heavyweight since 2016. It’s been a tough stretch for Craig, losing his last fight to Johnny Walker by way of first-round TKO in January. Prior to that, he was defeated by Volkan Oezdemir. However, at a new weight, Craig looks to tap back into the fighter who has wins over Jamahal Hill and Nikita Krylov.

Muniz (23-5) is a previous Dana White Contender Series standout, who started his career strong winning his first five fights. His streak was snapped after a third-round submission loss to Brendan Allen in February. The Brazilian-born striker has a 78” reach and connects on 49% of his significant strikes. Muniz has recorded 15 submission wins out of 23 total in his career.

How to watch Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Date: Saturday, July 22
Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Craig: +185
Muniz: -215

Splits: 69% of handle, 66% of bets on Muniz

This will be a good measure for Craig as he gets a tough opponent in his first appearance at middleweight. Muniz was really impressive prior to his first loss and the public is siding with him. While it may be a little closer than people think, lean toward Muniz to get the job done and spoil Craig’s middleweight debut. Him to win by submission carries odds of +150, something to ponder over.

More From DraftKings Network