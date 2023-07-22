Everything you need to know for Wood vs. Fili at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili.

Wood (19-5) enters this fight winning his last two contests each by unanimous decision. In July 2022 he defeated Charles Rosa and followed that up with a win over Charles Jourdain. Wood has a 69” reach along with a 48% striking accuracy, as he lands 6.3 strikes per minute. The 30-year-old is one of many London-born fighters on the card looking to make a homecoming splash this weekend.

Fili (22-9) is a 10-year UFC veteran who enters this matchup following a split-decision win against Bill Algeo in his last outing. Prior to that win, he suffered a loss to Joanderson Brito, and his June 2021 bout against Daniel Pineda was ruled a no-contest after an accidental eye poke. The 33-year-old has a significant advantage in reach (74”) and height (5’11”).

How to watch Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Date: Saturday, July 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Wood: -205

Fili: +175

Splits: 62% of handle, 84% of bets on Fighter

The public is siding with Wood to get it done and if he’s able to perform like he did in his last two bouts he surely can. Fili does have a superior reach and height advantage, but expect Wood to do everything in his power to clutch a win by decision (+100).