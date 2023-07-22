Everything you need to know for McCann vs. Stoliarenko at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 22 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko,

McCann (13-5) will step into the octagon for the first time this year on Saturday. The last time we saw her she lost to Erin Blanchfield via first-round submission with a Kimora lock. Prior to the loss, she had won three straight and was looking to climb up the ladder in the division. All of her wins have come in threes, followed by a loss. McCann will attempt to break that streak and get back on the winning track.

Stoliarenko (10-8-2) is 1-4 in her UFC career, so to say it has been a struggle for her to get adjusted to the UFC is an understatement. Her only win came against Jessica-Rose Clark in a first-round submission almost a calendar year ago. This will be her first time in the octagon this year as she tries to turn her fortunes around with an upset over McCann.

How to watch Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Date: Saturday, July 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

McCann: -210

Stoliarenko: +180

Splits: 59% of handle, 84% of bets on McCann

McCann is a pretty big favorite here and for good reason. She lands 5.72 significant strikes per minute and 50 percent of the ones she attempts. Storliarenko only absorbs 44 percent of the significant strikes she faces. Given the amount she will face, it may be too much for her to overcome. McCann also absorbs 4.9 significant strikes per minute and 63 percent of them. With Storliarenko only landing 2.75 significant strikes per minute, she should be able to defend against these fairly easily.