Everything you need to know for Aspinall vs. Tybura at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom on Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m. EDT. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a Heavyweight fight between No. 5 Tom Aspinall and No. 10 Marcin Tybura. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko.

Aspinall (12-3) will make his return after a missing the last calendar year with a knee injury. Now that he’s back, he will look to make a thunderous return. He is 5-1 in the UFC, with his only blemish being his last time out in a first-round KO loss at the hands of Curtis Blaydes. Now that he is back, he will look to make a run at the heavyweight title, and winning on Saturday will go a long way in making that happen.

Tybura (24-7) has won his last two bouts but will have his hands full on Saturday. This will be his second time in the octagon this year after defeating Blagoy Ivanov in February via third-round unanimous decision. He started in the UFC in 2016 and has a career record of 11-6. He has yet to earn a title defense in the UFC and at this point, would take a massive run to get there. However, he has a massive opportunity on Saturday to get a win, and if he does, it could be the start of a run.

How to watch Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Date: Saturday, July 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Aspinall: -450

Tybura: +340

Splits: 89% of handle, 91% of bets on Aspinall

Aspinall is the heavy favorite here, and many expect him to pick up where he left off prior to the loss. He has yet to go to a decision in the UFC, winning all of his bouts via KO and submission. Aspinall has a big advantage here, landing 7.41 significant strikes per minute and 65 percent of the ones he attempts. Tybura absorbs 3.41 of the significant strikes that he faces and defends against 55 percent of them. Aspinall averages four takedowns per 15 minutes and has a takedown accuracy of 100 percent. Tybura defends against 79 percent of the takedowns he faces, which is helpful for him in this one. Aspinall will be motivated in his return, and he has clear advantages over Tybura, so he should be able to earn the win here.