Full card for UFC Fight Night Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC Fight night topped by Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura fighting at lightweight.

By Mike Turay
UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Spivac Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The O2 Arena in London, England, will be the site for a showdown between heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also nine fights scheduled for the preliminary card.

The preliminary card starts at Noon on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Aspinall (12-3) is looking to rebound after a knee injury forced a stoppage in his previous fight against Curtis Blaydes just 15 seconds in. It’s been nearly a year since the Manchester, England native stepped into the Octagon. Meanwhile, Tybura (24-7) is on a two-fight win streak and looking to make a statement on Aspinall’s home soil. He will be a +340 underdog in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aspinall is the -450 favorite.

UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura main card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: #5 Tom Aspinall vs. #10 Marcin Tybura, lightweight
  • Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko, women’s flyweight
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
  • Paul Craig vs. Andre Munoz, middleweight
  • Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight
  • Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao, featherweight

Preliminary card, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos, bantamweight
  • Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons, welterweight
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez, lightweight
  • Mick Parkib vs. Jamal Pogues, heavyweight
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena, middleweight
  • #4 Ketlen Vieria vs. #7 Pannie Kianzad, women’s bantamweight
  • Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz, lightweight
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
  • Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez, flyweight

