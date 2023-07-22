Full card for UFC Fight Night Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

The O2 Arena in London, England, will be the site for a showdown between heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also nine fights scheduled for the preliminary card.

The preliminary card starts at Noon on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Aspinall (12-3) is looking to rebound after a knee injury forced a stoppage in his previous fight against Curtis Blaydes just 15 seconds in. It’s been nearly a year since the Manchester, England native stepped into the Octagon. Meanwhile, Tybura (24-7) is on a two-fight win streak and looking to make a statement on Aspinall’s home soil. He will be a +340 underdog in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aspinall is the -450 favorite.

UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura main card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #5 Tom Aspinall vs. #10 Marcin Tybura, lightweight

#5 Tom Aspinall vs. #10 Marcin Tybura, lightweight Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko, women’s flyweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili, featherweight

Paul Craig vs. Andre Munoz, middleweight

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight

Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao, featherweight

Preliminary card, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+