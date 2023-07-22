Full card for UFC Fight Night Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

The O2 Arena in London, England, will be the site for a showdown between heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also nine fights scheduled for the preliminary card.
The preliminary card starts at Noon on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.
Aspinall (12-3) is looking to rebound after a knee injury forced a stoppage in his previous fight against Curtis Blaydes just 15 seconds in. It’s been nearly a year since the Manchester, England native stepped into the Octagon. Meanwhile, Tybura (24-7) is on a two-fight win streak and looking to make a statement on Aspinall’s home soil. He will be a +340 underdog in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aspinall is the -450 favorite.
UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura main card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: #5 Tom Aspinall vs. #10 Marcin Tybura, lightweight
- Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko, women’s flyweight
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
- Paul Craig vs. Andre Munoz, middleweight
- Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight
- Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao, featherweight
Preliminary card, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos, bantamweight
- Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons, welterweight
- Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez, lightweight
- Mick Parkib vs. Jamal Pogues, heavyweight
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena, middleweight
- #4 Ketlen Vieria vs. #7 Pannie Kianzad, women’s bantamweight
- Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz, lightweight
- Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
- Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez, flyweight