Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, July 22

The UFC heads across the pond for Fight Night 224 from the O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 22. Heavyweights will headline the card with Tom Aspinall, ranked fifth among UFC heavyweights, taken in on Marcin Tybura, who is ranked 10th in the heavyweight division. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream with the preliminary card beginning at noon and the main card starting at 3 p.m. ET

Aspinall (12-3) will be the hometown favorite and the betting favorite at -450, while Tybura will be facing a hostile crowd and a tough matchup where he is a +340 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tybura, however, has won his last two fights while Aspinall hasn’t been in the octagon in nearly a year.

Also on the card is popular Irish strike Molly McCann (13-5), who will try to get back on the right track in the women’s flyweight division against veteran Julija Stoliarenko (10-9-2). “Meatball” Molly is a -215 betting favorite.

UFC Fight Night 224 will get underway at Noon ET with nine fights on the preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the main card is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN+. There are currently six fights scheduled for that part of the show. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Aspinall vs. Tybura, it’s estimated that will start just after 5:30 p.m. ET.