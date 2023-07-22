How to watch UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura via live stream

The O2 Arena in London, England, will be the site for a showdown between heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also nine fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at Noon on ESPN+.

Aspinall (12-3), from Manchester, England, will have a huge wave of support behind him as he returns to home soil. He is one of the great action fighters as all of his bouts have ended with knockouts or stoppages. Unfortunately, his more recent bout ended with a doctor stoppage after Aspinall suffered a knee injury in the early seconds against Curtis Blaydes on July 23, 2022. Nearly a year to the date, Aspinall has recovered and is ready to go. Before the loss to Blaydes, he had won his previous eight fighters, taking out veterans like Alexander Volkov, Andrei Arlovski and Sergey Spivak.

Tybura (24-7), from Uniejow, Poland, will try to play spoiler this weekend and advance his fight win streak to three. He has won seven of eight, with only a loss to Volkov in October 2021. Tybura's most recent wins came in a tough majority decision over Alexander Romanov and a unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov.

Aspinall is an early betting favorite at -450 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tybura is betting at +340.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.