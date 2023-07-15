Everything you need to know for Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET. A five-bout main card is highlighted by a women’s bantamweight fight between No. 3 Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Albert Duraev and Junyong Park.

Holm (15-6) is one of the veterans in the women’s bantamweight division, having been around since 2015. Her career started with a huge upset over at the time megastar and women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. The upset sent shockwaves, and it put Holm’s name on the map. Unfortunately, she would lose the title in her next time out against Miesha Tate. Her title reign was short, and yet to get another opportunity. She has gone 5-6 since winning the title. This will be her second time in the octagon this year.

Bueno Silva (10-2-1) got her start in the UFC in 2018 after getting a win in the Dana White contender series. Since then, she has a 5-2-1 record. One thing going in her favor right now is that she has won three straight and starring down the barrel of her biggest fight to date. This will be her second time in the octagon this year after defeating Lina Lansberg via second-round submission with a kneebar.

How to watch Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Date: Saturday, July 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Holm: -170

Bueno Silva: +145

Splits: 69% of handle, 69% of bets on Holm

Holm is the betting favorite and despite being a veteran, is still a live opponent in the women’s bantamweight division. Holm will have her hands full, but she will look to be aggressive and go for the KO victory. She wins 57 percent of her bouts via KO/TKO and the other 43 percent via decision. Holm has never won a bout via KO in her career. She lands 3.17 significant strikes per minute and lands 40 percent of them. Bueno Silva will go for the takedown as she 70 percent of her bouts via submission, but Holm defends against 78 percent of the takedowns she faces. With this in mind, take Holm to get the victory.