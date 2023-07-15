Everything you need to know for Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s bantamweight fight between No. 3 Holly Holm and No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva. Also notable on the main card is a women’s featherweight bout between No. 13 Norma Dumont and No. 15 Chelsea Chandler.

Before the main event, there is a middleweight bout between Albert Duraev (16-4) and Junyong Park ( 16-5). The former is 2-1 in his short UFC career. He got his start with a win in the Dana White Contender series in 2021. This will be his second time in the Octagon this year and could have another as he tries to climb his way up the ladder in the middleweight division.

Park is 6-2 since joining the UFC in 2021. He has won three in a row and as the favorite here, could make it four in a row. He is not ranked, but another win or two could get him there, and then the next step would be getting the title opportunity. Two of his most recent wins have come via submission, and the other came via a split decision. Saturday will mark the second time this year Park has been in the octagon and the first since February.

How to watch Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

Date: Saturday, July 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Park: -150

Duraev: +130

Splits: 56% of handle, 52% of bets on Park

Park is hot right now, having won three in a row. He is balanced, having won 31 percent of bouts via KO/TKO and submission. While, the other 38 percent have come via decision. Park lands 4.92 significant strikes per minute and 51 percent of them. Duraev only absorbs 2.53 significant strikes per minute and land 2.94 per minute. Park has the advantage in that area, and he defends against 70 percent of takedown attempts. He has the edge in two crucial areas, which should help him win in a close one.