 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Dumont vs. Chandler at UFC Fight Night

Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler fight at women’s featherweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay
UFC Fight Night: Rosa v Dumont Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 49 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card is highlighted by a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Also notable on the main card is a women’s featherweight fight between #13 Norma Dumont and #15 Chelsea Chandler.

Dumont (9-2) has won her last two fights, including a unanimous decision victory over Karol Rosa in April. Fighting out of Brazil, Dumont has earned wins in 5 of her last 6 bouts, showcasing her strong grappling skills. She has a 67” reach along with 48% striking accuracy and in terms of takedowns, she connects on 57% of her attempts each fight.

Chandler (5-1) was dominant in her UFC debut last May, finishing Julija Stoliarenko with a flurry of punches, earning a first-round TKO. Chandler gained some momentum after a few impressive showings in Invicta FC. The 29-year-old won four fights in a row before making her first UFC appearance.

How to watch Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Date: Saturday, July 15
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Dumont: -140
Chandler: +120

Splits: 70% of handle, 61% of bets on Dumont

Surprising to see Dumont not a stronger favorite, but her fight style is ideal to slow down Chandler. The public is siding with Dumont, as Chandler enters as a slight +120 dog. This one will come down to how Chandler can manage the takedown prowess of Dumont. While Chandler is coming off a first-round finish, she faces a more experienced fighter in this matchup. Expect Dumont to take the victory by decision (+110).

More From DraftKings Network