Everything you need to know for Azaitar vs. Prado at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ESPN 49 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s bantamweight fight between #3 Holly Holm and #10 Mayra Bueno Silva. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight battle between Ottman Azaitar and Francisco Prado.

Azaitar (13-1) had his unbeaten record snapped last November, suffering a first-round knockout loss to Matt Frevola at UFC 281. Prior to that defeat, Azaitar coasted in his first two UFC appearances, earning first-round KO wins over Teemu Packalen and Khama Worthy. Representing Morocco by way of Germany, Azaitar is a striker who likes to head hunt as 10 of his 13 career wins have come by KO.

Prado (11-1) is a young prospect from Argentina who dropped his UFC debut in February, losing to Jamie Mullarkey by way of unanimous decision. Prior to that, he dominated the Samurai Fight House league, gaining traction to earn a shot by the UFC—the 21-year-old looks to get back on track and capture his first win in the octagon this weekend.

How to watch Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Date: Saturday, July 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Azaitar: -105

Prado: -115

Splits: 76% of handle, 55% of bets on Azaitar

Earlier in the week Azaitar was a slight +100 underdog, but not surprising to see the public begin to gravitate toward him. Prado was hyped entering his debut and walked away with a disappointing loss, only connecting on 28 of 75 significant strikes. He’ll have to clean it up if he wants to walk away victorious here, however, Azaitar is due for a bounce back. Azaitar by knockout (+140) is the play.