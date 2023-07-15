Everything you need to know for McKinney vs. Sadykhov at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ESPN 49 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s bantamweight fight between #3 Holly Holm and #10 Mayra Bueno Silva. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Terrance McKinney and Nazim Sadykhov.

McKinney (13-5) is seeking consistency, going 3-2 over his last five fights. Ismael Bonfim delivered a flying knee, stunning McKinney in the second round back in January. The 28-year-old has a 73” reach along with 48% striking accuracy and on average he lands 3.7 strikes per minute.

Sadykhov (8-1) is a previous Dana White Contender Series standout earning a contract by defeating Ahmad Hassanzada by way of third-round KO. He then followed up that performance with a third-round TKO (doctor stoppage) over Evan Elder in his debut. He steamrolled through the Fury Fighting League and now gets a step up in competition in the UFC lightweight division.

How to watch Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Date: Saturday, July 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

McKinney: +110

Sadykhov: -130

Splits: 78% of handle, 41% of bets on McKinney

Arguably one of the toughest fights of the night to call. McKinney has faced several opponents to this date, yet his record represents the ups and downs he’s dealt with in the octagon. It’s hard to count a fighter like him out, but Sadykhov has been very impressive out the gate. In order for McKinney to pull off the slight upset, he’ll have to cover up and avoid any power strikes from Sadykhov. Easier said then done, take Sadykhov for the win by KO (+130)