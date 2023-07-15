Full card for UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

UFC Fight Night is back in the Apex, live from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15. Holy Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva will headline the event in a women’s bantamweight bout. There are a total of 13 bouts on the day between the prelims and the main card. There are two matchups on the main card between ranked fighters.

The preliminary card gets the show kicked off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

Holm (15-6) is one of the veterans in the women’s division and is looking to reestablish herself as one of the threats to the title. She has only held it once but is looking for another opportunity here shortly. She won her last time out but will likely need to string together a few more. Bueno Silva( 10-2-1) is one of the upstarts in the division. She has three straight, and a fourth in this fashion would do wonders for her. Things are never linear in the UFC, so a title opportunity could come at any point as long as she continues to string wins together.

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Ortega, women’s bantamweight

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Ortega, women’s bantamweight Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park, middleweight

Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Nakim Sadykhov, lightweight

Preliminary card, 7 p,.m. , ESPN/ESPN+