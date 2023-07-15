Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, July 15

UFC Fight Night is set to return to the Apex, live from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15. There are 13 bouts on the card, headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between No. 3 Holly Holm and No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+. The walk for the main event is estimated for approximately 12:45 a.m. ET.

Along with the main event, there is one other event between ranked fighters on the card, and it’s No. 11 Norma Dumont and No. 15 Chelsea Chandler. The latter has only had one fight in the UFC, and it was a first-round KO victory. The former is 5-2 in her UFC career and has a two-bout winning streak. This will be her second-time fight this year, and a win would help her climb toward the top of the division. Look for Dumont to use her experience here to get the win.

Holm enters this one as a -170 favorite on the money line, while Bueno Silva is a +145 underdog. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently eight fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly.