How to watch UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva via live stream

The Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Holm (15-6) is one of the veterans in the UFC women’s division, having been around since 2015. She pulled off a huge upset of Ronda Rousey to win the Women’s Bantamweight title but would lose it right after to Miesha Tate. Since then, she has had three other opportunities but has failed to regain a title. Time is ticking for her if she wants to win another one. She is entering this one off of a win but will need to string together a few in a row to give her another chance.

Bueno Silva (10-2-1) got her UFC start in 2018 after a win in the Dana White contender series. Since then, she has lost twice but has won three straight and is surging up the women’s bantamweight division. She has won three in a row and is looking for a major upset victory. Defeating a veteran like Holm would give her that and one step closer to a title opportunity.

Holm is an early betting favorite at -170 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bueno Silva is betting at +145.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.