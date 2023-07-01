Everything you need to know for Ferreira vs. Ruziboev at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 76 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between #7 Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Brunno Ferreira and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Ferreira (10-0) had a strong showing on the Dana White Contender Series stunning Leon Aliu in a first-round knockout win last September. “The Hulk” followed that up with another first-round knockout finish, this time over Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 283. The Brazilian striker has a 72” reach, and lands 6.5 strikes per minute along with a 54% striking accuracy.

Ruziboev (34-8-2) is making his UFC debut in this one, after dominating several fighting leagues in his hometown of Uzbekistan as well as Russia. He turned pro in 2014 as the 29-year-old slowly worked his way to get a chance in the UFC. Ruziboev has earned 8 first-round finishes dating back to 2021.

How to watch Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Date: Saturday, July 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ferreira: -200

Ruziboev: +170

Splits: 65% of handle, 71% of bets on Ferreira

A true unknown Ruziboev enters this one with nothing to lose. The public is siding with Ferreria to get a victory, as an unblemished 10-0 record is something to respect. Ferreira will have the upper hand and while Ruziboev has worked hard for this moment, expect the “Hulk” to walk away with this one. Ferreira by knockout (-125) is a good value play.