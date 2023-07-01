 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Lipski vs. Gatto at UFC Fight Night

Ariane Lipski and Melissa Gatto fight at women’s flyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay
UFC 274: Cortez v Gatto Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 76 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between #7 Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between Ariane Lipski and Melissa Gatto.

Lipski (15-8) enters this fight following a unanimous decision win over J.J. Aldrich in March. The 29-year-old made her UFC debut back in 2019 and has gone 4-5 in nine octagon appearances. Lipski has a 67” reach along with a 39% striking accuracy.

Gatto (8-1) comes into this fight after losing to Tracy Cortez by way of unanimous decision last May. It was her first professional loss after a strong 2-0 start in the UFC, which included back-to-back TKO wins over Victoria Leonardo and Sijara Eubanks. Gatto has a 69” reach and 51% striking accuracy.

How to watch Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Date: Saturday, July 1
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Lipski: +180
Gatto: -210

Splits: 87% of handle, 67% of bets on Gatto

Gatto is getting a fair share of bets, but Lipski won her last bout very convincingly. Although she lacks in fight experience, Gatto is looking for redemption after a tough loss her last time in the octagon. Consistency has been an issue for Lipski and a two-month turnaround from her last bout will be tough. Gatto is in the driver’s seat to get back on track, take her by the points (+215).

More From DraftKings Network