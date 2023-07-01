Everything you need to know for Griffin vs. Morales at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 76 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between #7 Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Max Griffin and Michael Morales.

Griffin (19-9) has enjoyed a seven-year tenure in the UFC. He defeated Tim Means by way of a split decision in his previous fight last October. The 37-year-old has won four of his last five bouts, including a first-round knockout of Kenan Song back in March 2021. Griffin fights orthodox, has a 76” reach, and has 50% striking accuracy.

Morales (14-0) had a standout performance on the Dana White Contender Series back in September 2021. After getting a contract, the 24-year-old has gone 2-0 in the UFC, with two TKO finishes over Trevin Giles and Adam Fugitt. Morales fights orthodox, has a 79” reach, and has 51% striking accuracy.

How to watch Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Date: Saturday, July 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Griffin: +200

Morales: -240

Splits: 76% of handle, 85% of bets on Morales

Morales has been on a tear of late and the public is siding with him considering these splits. Griffin comes into this one with a ton of big-fight experience and is a bump in competition for Morales. However, Morales is enduring an impressive stretch of fighting, leaving him with the upper hand coming into this bout. Morales by knockout (+175) or by decision (+165) are the plays here.