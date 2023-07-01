Everything you need to know for Ismagulov vs. Dawson at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 76 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between #7 Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. Also notable on the main card is a co-main event, that features a welterweight clash between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Ismagulov (24-2) started his UFC career 5-0 before suffering his first defeat to Arman Tsarukyan last December. The unanimous decision loss marked his second career defeat. Prior to that, the Russian-born fighter had soared up the lightweight rankings, dominating his first five opponents. Ismagulov has a 74” reach, and lands 3.7 strikes per minute along with a 52% striking accuracy.

Dawson (19-1-1) has had a near-flawless UFC career going 7-0-1 in eight octagon appearances. In his previous bout, he defeated Mark Madsen with a third-round submission last November. Among his 19 career wins, 13 have come by submission. Dawson has a 72” reach, along with a 51% striking accuracy while averaging 1.6 submission attempts per 15 minutes.

How to watch Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Date: Saturday, July 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Ismagulov: -115

Dawson: -105

Splits: 54% of handle, 54% of bets on Ismagulov

The split is a very good indication of how much of a toss-up this bout will be. Both fighters have above-average skillsets and play to their strengths well. Dawson must cover up as Ismagulov can be tough to deal with it punch for punch. If Dawson can get him to the canvas a win by submission can happen, however, Ismagulov is hungry to get back in the win column. In a tough contested battle, Ismagulov will prevail by decision, it’ll certainly be a fight of the night candidate.