Everything you need to know for Strickland vs. Magomedov at UFC Fight Night

Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: JAN 14 UFC Vegas 67 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC Vegas 76 is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between #7 Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Strickland (26-5) hit a rough stretch dropping back-to-back bouts to top contenders Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier in 2022. “Tarzan” got back on track with a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in January. A fighter with a high IQ, Strickland has a 76” reach along with 41% striking accuracy and gets his opponent to the mat 64% of the time on takedowns. The nine-year veteran is looking to get back into the contender conversation within the middleweight division.

Magomedov (25-4) had an impressive UFC debut last September, finishing Dustin Stoltzfus with a TKO in just 19 seconds. At 32 years old, he has come up in several fighting leagues including the PFL and FFC. The Russian-born fighter now gets a big step up in competition and is out to prove he can square off with a top-10 middleweight.

How to watch Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Date: Saturday, July 1
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Strickland: -150
Magomedov: +130

Splits: 69% of handle, 54% of bets on Magomedov

Magomedov’s solid debut has the public giving him a generous amount of the split. Strickland is as polished as they come and if his defense holds up he can easily land a win by decision. The question is, will Magomedov display that same knockout ability against a more experienced fighter like Strickland? Side with Strickland to squeak this one out by the points (+165).

