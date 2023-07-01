Full card for UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 for UFC on ESPN 48. The main event will be between top-ten middleweight Sean Strickland and highly-touted veteran Abus Magomedov. The co-main event is between top 15-ranked lightweights Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Strickland (26-5) bounced back from consecutive losses last year to get a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14, 2023. Magomedov (24-5-1) is on a three-fight win streak, all by stoppage. He most recently finished Dustin Stoltzfus by knockout in 19 seconds of the first round on September 3, 2022.

Strickland is a -150 favorite in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. Magomedov is betting at +130.

UFC on ESPN 48 will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with six fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN & ESPN+. The main card also has six fights and is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place ESPN and ESPN+. The main event between Strickland vs. Magomedov has an estimated start time of just after 9 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

#7 Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov, middleweight #12 Damir Ismagulov vs. #15 Grant Dawson, lightweight

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales, welterweight

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto, women’s flyweight

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+