Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, July 1

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 for UFC on ESPN 48. The main event will be between top-ten middleweight Sean Strickland and highly-touted veteran Abus Magomedov. The co-main event is between ranked lightweights Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Strickland (26-5) bounced back from consecutive losses last year to get a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14, 2023. Magomedov (24-5-1) is on a three-fight win streak, all by stoppage. He most recently finished Dustin Stoltzfus by knockout in 19 seconds of the first round on September 3, 2022.

Strickland is a slight -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in the main event. Magomedov is betting at +130. Ismagulov and Dawson are both drawing even at -110 in the co-main event.

UFC on ESPN 48 will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with six fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN & ESPN+. The main card also has six fights and is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place ESPN and ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Strickland vs. Magomedov, it’s estimated that will start just after 9 p.m. ET.