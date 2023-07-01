How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 30 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and headline a six-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN+ will also be streaming both the preliminary and main cards.

Strickland (26-5) is a long-time veteran of the UFC and ranked No. 7 among middleweights. He suffered consecutive losses to end 2022 but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in a light-heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14, 2023.

Magomedov (24-5-1) has won three straight fights, all by stoppage. Injuries and cancelations have kept Magomedov from having a more consistent fight schedule over the past few years, but he made quick work on his most recent opponent Dustin Stoltzfus, winning the fight by knockout in 19 seconds.

Strickland is an early betting favorite at -150 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Magomedov is betting at +130.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.