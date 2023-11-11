Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich: How to watch UFC 295 co-main event fight via live stream

UFC 295 will be taking place this weekend in New York City live from the Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and will be highlighted by Jiri Prochazka vs. Michael Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event, it will be Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. That fight will be fourth on the card.

Aspinall (13-3) is a slight -118 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pavlovich (18-1) is the underdog at -102.

Pavlovich enters the championship match on a six-fight win streak that dates back to April 20, 2019. He has won all six of those fights by first-round knockout. This streak includes wins over top-10 heavyweights Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa.

Aspinall has won nine of his past ten fights and has never had a professional MMA fight go the full three rounds. His only loss during this stretch came due to a doctor’s stoppage after Aspinall suffered a knee injury against Blaydes just 15 seconds into their fight. Aspinall has notable wins against Andrei Arlovski, Serghei Spivac and Marcin Tybura.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 295 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.