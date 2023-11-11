Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira: How to watch UFC 295 main event fight via live stream

UFC 295 will be taking place this weekend in New York City live from the Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and will be highlighted by Jiri Prochazka vs. Michael Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Pereira (8-2) is a slight -125 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Prochazka (29-3-1) is the underdog at +105.

Prochazka is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He won the title in the 2022 Fight of the Year against Glover Teixeira. Prochazka was later forced to vacate the title after he suffered a torn Achilles. He has only had three fights in the UFC including the match with Teixeira. His other notable win in the UFC was a second-round knockout over former contender Dominick Reyes.

Pereira is a former UFC middleweight champion. He won the title from Israel Adesanya by fifth-round TKO on November 12, 2022, but lost the title back to Adesanya at UFC 287 via a second-round knockout. Pereira earned the light-heavyweight title shot after a disputed split decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. He also has a knockout win over current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 295 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.