How to watch UFC 295 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 295 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #1 Jiri Prochazka vs. #3 Alex Pereira, for vacant light heavyweight title

#5 Jessica Andrade vs. #7 Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

#14 Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

#14 Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight

#10 Tabatha Ricci vs. #13 Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts, lightweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viachslav Borshchev, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen, lightweight

John Castafieda vs. Kang Kyung-Ho, catchweight

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight

Dennis Busukja vs. Jamall Emmers, featherweight

Pereira is a -125 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 295 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 295 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The three-fight preliminary card for UFC 295 will air on ESPNews and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $79.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.