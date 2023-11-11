Full card for UFC 295 Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

The UFC returns to New York City on November 11, 2023, for UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira from Madison Square Garden. The main event is Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Alex Pereira (8-2) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, it will be Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The main card will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Originally the main event for UFC 295 was scheduled to be Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship, but Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle last month and had to withdraw. Miocic decided against taking an interim fight, so Prochazka vs. Pereira was moved to the main event and Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich was put together as an interim championship fight.

Pereira, a former UFC middleweight champion, is a slight -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Prochazka, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is the underdog at +105.

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #1 Jiri Prochazka vs. #3 Alex Pereira, for vacant light heavyweight title

#1 Jiri Prochazka vs. #3 Alex Pereira, for vacant light heavyweight title #2 Sergei Pavlovich vs. #4 Tom Aspinall, for interim heavyweight title

#5 Jessica Andrade vs. #7 Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

#14 Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

#14 Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight

#10 Tabatha Ricci vs. #13 Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts, lightweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viachslav Borshchev, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass