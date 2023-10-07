How to watch UFC Fight Night: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green on Saturday, October 7

The UFC Apex Facility off the Las Vegas Strip will be the site for a showdown between lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Greem on UFC Fight Night. The fight will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Dawson (20-1-1) cut his teeth on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017 and has gone 9-0-1 in his fights under the UFC banner. He started out as a featherweight but had issues making weight and moved to lightweight. At times Dawson has had issues with weight at 155 too, so it’s stopped some of his forward momentum. Five of his nine UFC wins have come by submission, more specifically a rear-naked choke.

For over a decade, Bobby Green (30-14-1) has been one of the more consistent gatekeepers for the UFC. He has managed to win many fights but is more known as a “final test” for fighters looking to get into the top five. This includes current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, former lightweight interim champion Dustin Poirier and other contenders like Rafael Fiziev. His big wins include former lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and Al Iaquinta.

Dawson is an early betting favorite at -410 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Green is betting at +320.

Full card for UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Main Card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#10 Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan, middleweight

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley, welterweight

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn, lightweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo, featherweight

Preliminary Card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+