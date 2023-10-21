 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 294 Islam Makhachev-Alexander Volkanovski 2 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all afternoon during UFC 294 from Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21 through the main event of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

By Mike Turay
UFC 294 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

An action-packed card is on deck as UFC 294 takes place this Saturday, October 21 live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main event features a rematch between current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main features a middleweight bout between #1 Kamaru Usman and #4 Khamzat Chimaev.

The preliminary card kicks things off at 10 a.m. ET, you can stream it live on ESPN+. The main card is set for a 2 p.m. ET start, as Makhachev and Volkanovksi are expected to hit the octagon around 4:15 p.m. ET. The main card will also be live on ESPN+.

Below is a full list of the UFC 294 card. We’ll update this with results as each fight on the card wraps up.

UFC 294 Main Card results

  • Main event: (C) Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, for Makhachev’s lightweight title
  • #1 Kamaru Usman vs. #4 Khamzat Chimaev, middleweight
  • #2 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #7 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight
  • #11 Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves, middleweight
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov, bantamweight

Preliminary Card results

  • #10 Tim Elliot vs. #11 Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight
  • Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya by UD (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry, No Contest-Round 2 (0:15)
  • Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli by KO-Round 3 (2:00)
  • Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Victoria Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Bruno Silva by UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

