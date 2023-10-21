An action-packed card is on deck as UFC 294 takes place this Saturday, October 21 live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main event features a rematch between current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main features a middleweight bout between #1 Kamaru Usman and #4 Khamzat Chimaev.
The preliminary card kicks things off at 10 a.m. ET, you can stream it live on ESPN+. The main card is set for a 2 p.m. ET start, as Makhachev and Volkanovksi are expected to hit the octagon around 4:15 p.m. ET. The main card will also be live on ESPN+.
Below is a full list of the UFC 294 card. We’ll update this with results as each fight on the card wraps up.
UFC 294 Main Card results
- Main event: (C) Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, for Makhachev’s lightweight title
- #1 Kamaru Usman vs. #4 Khamzat Chimaev, middleweight
- #2 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #7 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight
- #11 Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves, middleweight
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov, bantamweight
Preliminary Card results
- #10 Tim Elliot vs. #11 Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight
- Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya by UD (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Unanimous for Trevor Peek!— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
He gets back in the win column against Mohammad Yahya at #UFC294
[ @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/u2A5dPjttX
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry, No Contest-Round 2 (0:15)
This bout has been called to a stop.— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
Victor Henry is unable to continue after an unintentional foul and the fight has been ruled a no contest #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/UWhaeyzMFu
- Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Two in a row for Sedriques Dumas!— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
The Reaper takes a unanimous decision over Abu Azaitar at #UFC294
[ @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/mCPpHmUAMD
- Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli by KO-Round 3 (2:00)
MIKE BREEDEN WITH THE FIRST KO OF #UFC294— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023
Stream the prelims NOW on @ESPNPlus and @espnmma YouTube. pic.twitter.com/V1sKbzYipH
- Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Make that two in a row for Muhammad Naimov!— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
He moves to 2-0 inside the Octagon at #UFC294
[ @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/S2SHkr4d2V
- Victoria Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
The knockdown to end the round— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023
Stream the #UFC294 early prelims NOW on @ESPNPlus and @espnmma YouTube. pic.twitter.com/dXWJu0VQj4
- Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Bruno Silva by UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
All action to start off #UFC294— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023
Stream the early prelims NOW on @ESPNPlus and @espnmma YouTube. pic.twitter.com/32Nqp56f2t