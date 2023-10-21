An action-packed card is on deck as UFC 294 takes place this Saturday, October 21 live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main event features a rematch between current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main features a middleweight bout between #1 Kamaru Usman and #4 Khamzat Chimaev.

The preliminary card kicks things off at 10 a.m. ET, you can stream it live on ESPN+. The main card is set for a 2 p.m. ET start, as Makhachev and Volkanovksi are expected to hit the octagon around 4:15 p.m. ET. The main card will also be live on ESPN+.

Below is a full list of the UFC 294 card. We’ll update this with results as each fight on the card wraps up.

UFC 294 Main Card results

Main event : ( C ) Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, for Makhachev’s lightweight title

: ( ) Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, for Makhachev’s lightweight title #1 Kamaru Usman vs. #4 Khamzat Chimaev, middleweight

#2 Magomed Ankalaev vs. #7 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

#11 Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves, middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov, bantamweight

Preliminary Card results

#10 Tim Elliot vs. #11 Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight

Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya by UD (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry, No Contest-Round 2 (0:15)

This bout has been called to a stop.



Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli by KO-Round 3 (2:00)

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victoria Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey by UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Bruno Silva by UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)