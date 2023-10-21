Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Kamaru Usman-Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi will be the site for a middleweight showdown between #1 Kamaru Usman and #4 Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. The fight will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and will serve as the co-main event of a five-fight main card. Usman and Chimaev are expected to fight around 3:45 p.m. ET.

Usman (20-3) returns to the octagon on 10 days notice, replacing Paulo Costa who had a medical procedure and withdrew. The “Nigerian Nightmare” made five consecutive title defenses at welterweight before losing to Leon Edwards in back-to-back fights. Now the 36-year-old makes his debut at middleweight.

Chimaev (12-0) is back after a year-long layoff and looks to remain undefeated. He was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz back in September 2022, but missed weight and instead fought Kevin Holland. Chimaev easily defeated Holland by way of first-round submission.

This fight will serve as a middleweight title eliminator, with the winner due a fight with current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Chimaev is favored to win in this bout with -360 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Usman is a +285 underdog. The favored method of victory is Chimaev to win by KO/TKO (+165).

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev round-by-round results

Round 1 — Chimaev 10-9

Chimaev scores an early takedown and Usman avoids trouble momentarily. Double mount for Chimaev and Usman now in trouble,he has been taken down for the second time in his career. Punches wearing down as Chimaev tries for a submission. Good portion of round 1 sees Chimaev wearing down Usman. Chimaev with a choke and Usman slams him down to the mat! Chimaev still in control and has taken round 1 in convincing fashion.

Live odds at Draftkings Sportsbook: Usman +285, Chimaev -360

Round 2 — Usman 10-9 (19-19)

No takedowns this time around, now boxing. Chimaev lands a nice kick to the body. Usman more comfortable in the strike game. Straight left and right hook tag Chimaev. Nice work from Usman. Chimaev goes for the late takedown and lands it. Round 2 is over and it was a close one!

Live odds at Draftkings Sportsbook: Usman +350, Chimaev -580

Round 3 — Chimaev 10-9 (29-28)

Usman with his foot on the gas to start and Chimaev misses an early takedown attempt. Big right hand from Usman and Chimaev shoots one back. Usman avoids a second takedown attempt. Usman opening up with some big time punches and Chimaev walking back some. Third times a charm and Chimaev lands a takedown. Now has Usman on his back, just as the Nigerian Nightmare was building up momentum. Usman back on his feet with 23 seconds to spare. Toe to toe they swing haymaker before the bell rings. What a fight!