Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Islam Makhachev-Alexander Volkanovski 2 at UFC 294

UFC 294 features an epic lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev-Volkanovksi 2 will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and will headline a five-fight main card. Ring walks for the main event are projected for 4:15 p.m. ET.

Makhachev (24-1) looks to defeat Volkanovksi for a second time, after winning by unanimous decision in their first meeting at UFC 284 in February. Currently one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, Makhachev has reeled off 12-straight, including a second-round submission victory over Charles Oliveira in 2022.

Volkanovksi (26-2) is seeking revenge from February, as the current UFC featherweight champion once again takes the challenge to make 155 pounds. In his last bout, he successfully defended his featherweight title a fifth time, upending Yair Rodriguez by third-round TKO at UFC 290 in July.

Makhachev was set to fight Oliveira before “Do Bronx” withdrew due to a cut near his right eye, Volkanovski took the fight on 11 days' notice.

Makhachev is favored to win in this bout with -270 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Volkanovksi enters a +220 underdog, with the favored method of victory being Makhachev by decision (+165).

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski round-by-round results

