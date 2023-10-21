How to watch UFC 294 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 294: Makhachev-Volkanovski 2 is set to get going this weekend from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 21. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a rematch for the lightweight title between defending champion Islam Makhachev and current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi. The co-main event is a middleweight title eliminator bout between former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and No. 4 welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET

Both of the top fights have changed over the past week. Makhachev was originally supposed to take on No. 1 lightweight contender and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch of the main event of UFC 280. Volkanovski took the fight on 11 days notice. Makhachev is a -250 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Volkanovski is a +205 underdog.

Chimaev was supposed to fight No. 6 middleweight Paulo Costa, but Costa had to pull out after surgery to take care of a bursa sac infection. Usman took the fight on 10 days' notice. UFC President Dana White announced that the winner of this fight would receive the next title shot against current middleweight champion Shawn Strickland. Chimaev is a -290 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Usman is +235.

The preliminary card has eight matches and will start at 10 a.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET with the Makhachev-Volkanovski fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 294 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The eight-fight preliminary card for UFC 294 will air on ESPN+ and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $79.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.