Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev: How to watch UFC 294 main card fight via live stream

The Etihad Arena from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will be the location for UFC 294: Makahachev vs. Volkanovski 2 on Saturday, October 21. The co-main event on the card is a middleweight title eliminator between former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. The winner of the fight will receive a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast of the main card at 2 p.m. ET.

The main event on the card is a fight for the UFC lightweight title between champion Islam Makhachev and current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The match between Chimaev (12-0) and Usman (20-3) came together quickly after Chimaev’s original opponent, Paulo Costa, had to pull out of the fight after getting surgery to fix a bursa sac infection. Usman, who hasn’t fought since March, took the fight on 10 days' notice and will be making his middleweight debut Chimaev hasn’t fought since September 22, 2022.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Usman vs. Chimaev at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023.

The full event will get started with the eight-fight preliminary card at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 294 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.