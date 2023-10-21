Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2: How to watch UFC 294 main event fight via live stream

UFC 294 will be taking place this weekend from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The five-bout main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 21, and will be highlighted by a fight for the UFC lightweight championship between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. The fight is a rematch from UFC, which was won by Makhachev.

Both of the top fights have changed over the past week. Makhachev was originally supposed to take on No. 1 lightweight contender and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch of the main event of UFC 280. Volkanovski took the fight on 11 days notice. The co-main event, a middleweight title eliminator between Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, was also put together quickly after Chimaev’s original opponent, Paulo Costa, had to back out when he received surgery for a bursa sac infection.

Makhachev is a -285 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Volkanovski is the underdog at +230.

The full event will get started with the eight-fight preliminary card at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 294 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.