The GM Shuffle breaks down Texans acquisition of WR Stefon Diggs

The NFL offseason never sleeps.

With the football world preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans gave everyone a jolt of excitement when news broke that the Bills dealt star WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans.

Diggs, who always seemed a little unhappy in Buffalo, will team up with rookie phenom C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and the newly acquired Joe Mixon to form one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL.

The Bills, on the other hand, now must search for a new No. 1 receiver for QB Josh Allen as Buffalo tries to break through and make the Super Bowl.

Did the Bills make the right move? Did the Texans surrender too much in compensation?

The GM Shuffle breaks it all down on today’s episode.

On The GM Shuffle, Michael and Femi Abebefe analyze the top of the draft, talking strategy and guarding secrets in the building. Plus, the guys take a first look at DraftKings NFL win totals.

