The GM Shuffle discuss if Cowboys will move on from QB Dak Prescott in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys continue to play with fire when it comes to their starting QB Dak Prescott.

After mismanaging Prescott’s previous contract extension in Big D, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the rest of Dallas’ front office might not have learned from their mistakes as Jones indicated that the franchise will allow Prescott to play out the final year of his contract.

If the Cowboys do fail to ink their signal-caller to a lucrative new deal, then Prescott would potentially hit free agency next year, and cash in on the open market. That’s some serious leverage for a QB who played his way back into being a top-10 passer. However, the Cowboys might not deem Prescott’s price worth it after the Cowboys’ struggles in the playoffs.

What should the Cowboys do? The GM Shuffle breaks it down on today’s episode.

