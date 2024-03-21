GM Shuffle discusses Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Pro Days ahead of NFL Draft

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on April 27. That gives us a month to speculate about which prospects will land where and could be trading up in the first round. For now, the Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Michael Lombardi is joined by Femi Abebefe to discuss the top prospect’s pro days and the upcoming draft.

The Trojan quarterback was a hot topic of discussion at his pro day. Pictures went viral of Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus talking with him and veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was traded to the Bears this offseason. While Williams’ pro day seemed eventful, the same can’t be said for Marvin Harrison Jr. Like the NFL Combine, Harrison Jr. opted not to work out on his pro day. Scouts will only have his game film and official visits to use to decide if they want to draft this class’ top-ranked wide receiver.

Lombardi moves to the NFL and talks about Kenny Pickett’s departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The new Philadelphia Eagle said that he was “confident” in how he handled his departure, but Lombardi begs to differ. He calls out Pickett’s lack of desire to compete and thinks that Philly should be worried about the quarterback they just acquired.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Lombardi and Abebefe are curious about what the New York Giants will do with Daniel Jones. He just signed an extension ahead of the 2023 season, but the team has an interest in rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. New York currently sits at No. 6 in the first round and could use the pick to either move up for McCarthy or select him if no other teams move ahead of them.

