The GM Shuffle breaks down the Cowboys’ inactive offseason so far

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Following another disappointing defeat in the playoffs, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed that America’s Team would go all-in in the offseason.

So far, the Cowboys haven’t done much of anything in free agency while their NFC East divisional rivals have all been active — highlighted by the Philadelphia Eagles acquisition of Saquon Barkley and the Giants trade for Brian Burns.

Should Cowboys fans be worried or does Jones have something up his sleeve? The GM Shuffle discusses that and more NFL news on today’s episode.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down Calvin Ridley to the Titans, Danielle Hunter to the Texans and Derrick Henry to the Ravens. Plus, the guys analyze what’s next for the Vikings and the malpractice in the Panthers organization.

