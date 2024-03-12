The GM Shuffle breaks down the wild first day of NFL free agency

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, which is the unofficial kickoff to free agency, did not disappoint with some of the biggest names in the game changing teams.

The biggest signing shouldn’t have been a surprise, though. Former Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was flirting with leaving the team and signing with the Atlanta Falcons, and that’s exactly what happened. The new-look Falcons could be contenders in a wide-open NFC with the move. They weren’t the only NFC team to add some firepower on offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed RB Saquon Barkley away from their NFC East divisional rival New York Giants in a move to solidify the running back position.

Those are just a couple of the biggest moves so far. The GM Shuffle breaks those transactions down along with all the other big news from the first day of the NFL tampering period.

Listen to the full episode below.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the top signings so far in NFL free agency including Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons, Russell Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles, Brian Burns traded to the New York Giants, Chris Jones’ new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and much more.

