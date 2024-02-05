The GM Shuffle breaks down Kyle Shanahan vs. Andy Reid in Super Bowl 58

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Super Bowl 58 is not only a rematch of the championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs but also the head coaches in Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid.

Reid got the better of Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV as the Chiefs mounted a double-digit comeback to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The two teams are much different now, but will that matter with these two coaches?

The GM Shuffle dissects this coaching matchup, and more, to start their Super Bowl coverage.

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe kick off Super Bowl week from Media Row in Las Vegas. Michael analyzes the coaching battles for Super Bowl LVIII including Andy Reid vs Kyle Shanahan and the problems each team’s DC will have to solve.

