The GM Shuffle breaks down QB market in 2024 offseason

The 2024 NFL offseason is currently in a lull before the NFL Scouting Combine starts Sunday, but there are some big storylines that’ll be the talk of free agency and the draft.

At the top of the list, is the QB carousel.

The top name on the market is Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who is still recovering from a torn Achilles while it’s nearly a certainty that Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields will be on the move.

Who will be interested — and potentially trade — for the young dynamic passer? Who could ink Cousins?

The GM Shuffle previews the QB market in today’s episode.

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Femi Abebefe and Michael Lombardi break down the market for Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. The guys also react to the impact “Big” Dom DiSandro’s suspension had on the Eagles.

