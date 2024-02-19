The GM Shuffle breaks down which NFL franchise tag candidates

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The NFL season might be over, but football never rests.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is on the horizon, and so is the franchise tag window.

Every NFL team can slap the franchise tag on one player each offseason, however, not all clubs have players worth of the honor.

Players such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans, and Indianapolis Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr., among many others.

Who could be tagged this year? And who might avoid being franchise-tagged and hit the free-agent market?

The GM Shuffle breaks it all down on the latest episode.

