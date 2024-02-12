The GM Shuffle discuss Patrick Mahomes’ legacy following Super Bowl 58 win

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Patrick Mahomes was already an all-time great player before his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl 58. But now that he has won three championships before turning 30, Mahomes might already have a claim to be the greatest player in NFL history.

While Mahomes has more to prove, he’s had the best start to a career in NFL history and has turned the Chiefs into the NFL’s latest dynasty.

Will the Chiefs three-peat? How close is Mahomes to surpassing Tom Brady as the GOAT?

The GM Shuffle discusses Mahomes’ legacy in the latest episode.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down Super Bowl LVIII. The guys discuss Mahomes’ legacy, the Chiefs dynasty and what the 49ers need to do to get over the hump. Plus, Michael hands out his final awards of the season and looks ahead at way too early Super Bowl futures for next season.

Video

