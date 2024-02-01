The GM Shuffle breaks down Commanders’ hiring of Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The 2024 NFL coaching carousel has seemingly come to an end with the Washington Commanders’ hiring former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to replace Ron Rivera in the top job.

Washington appeared to lock in on Ben Johnson to replace Rivera, but the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator decided to stay in Motown for another year. That left the Commanders, the only team left with a HC opening after the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald, searching for what was probably their third or fourth choice for HC.

Did the Commanders screw up their coaching search or is Quinn a suitable replacement in D.C.?

On The GM Shuffle, Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe react to the breaking news of the Commanders hiring Dan Quinn to be their next HC. Plus, the guys break down several other coaching and coordinator hires across the league. Michael also shares his thoughts on the Cowboys’ plans to go “all-in” in 2024.

