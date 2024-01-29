The GM Shuffle breaks down the Lions’ failed fourth-down conversions in loss vs. 49ers

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The Detroit Lions appeared Super Bowl-bound following a dominating first half against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. However, a lack of execution — especially on fourth downs — opened the door for the Niners to come back and emerge victorious over the underdog Lions.

The Lions had plenty of opportunities to put the game away, but a Gibbs fumble and multiple failed fourth-down conversions doomed them.

Did Lions HC Dan Campbell make a mistake by being so aggressive and foregoing field goals, or was it just because of a lack of execution? The GM Shuffle discusses the Niners’ epic comeback and the Lions’ disastrous meltdown, along with the Chiefs’ victory over the Ravens, on today’s episode.

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap all of the action from Championship Sunday including Dan Campbell’s questionable fourth-down decisions, San Francisco’s historic second half, the Ravens’ offensive futility and the Chiefs’ continued dominance of the AFC.

