The GM Shuffle discusses the Buffalo Bills’ future after heartbreaking loss to Chiefs

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The Buffalo Bills just can’t seem to get over the hump.

That’s because Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been in their way for the last three-plus seasons. With another Chiefs victory over Josh Allen and the Bills, Kansas City is heading to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game while the Bills will be watching from the comfort of their own home ... again.

What does the once-bright future of the Bills look like now? Should the Bills make any big changes? What happened to Stefon Diggs?

The GM Shuffle breaks it all down on today’s episode.

Listen to the full episode below.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap a wild Divisional Round slate. The guys break down the future of the Bills after a devastating loss vs the Chiefs, recap how the 49ers survived the Packers, discuss what the Lions’ success means to Detroit and explain the reason behind the Raven’s domination vs the Texans.

Video

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the guys on Twitter @mlombardiNFL and @FemiAbebefe.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.