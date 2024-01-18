Cowboys retaining Mike McCarthy, NFL head coaches main topics on The GM Shuffle

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The Dallas Cowboys announced this week that they will retain head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 NFL season. McCarthy and the Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs last week. As a result, many believed McCarthy would be gone. Instead, owner Jerry Jones is keeping McCarthy for at least the final year of his current contract. After that, who knows what the future holds for McCarthy, QB Dak Prescott and the franchise.

Aside from McCarthy, it may be the most polarizing period for NFL head coaches. Many assistants and coordinators are being interviewed while teams take a crack at Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh. A lot of big names will land in new places, which should shake up the landscape of the NFL going into the offseason and 2024 season.

On The GM Shuffle, presented by DraftKings, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe also recap Monday’s playoff games and discuss the future for Nick Sirianni and Mike Tomlin. Plus, the guys update the head coaching carousel including timelines for Belichick, Harbaugh and Antonio Pierce. Michael and Femi end the pod by sharing their thoughts and best bets for the NFL Divisional Round.

