The GM Shuffle reacts to the Cowboys’ meltdown vs. Packers

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The first round of the 2024 NFL playoffs is in the books, and there might not be a more disappointing performance than the Dallas Cowboys’ disastrous loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas was the highest seed to lose in the Wild Card round, and it wasn’t even close. Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys’ once-vaunted defense all put together lackluster performances in what felt like a year that the NFC East champs could seriously contend for a title.

What’s the aftermath of another playoff exit? The GM Shuffle discusses that and more takeaways from the start of the playoffs.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap the Cowboys' stunning loss to the Packers and look ahead to the wide-ranging implications the defeat could have. Plus, the guys break down the Lions' historic victory vs the Rams, an easy win for the Chiefs vs. a fraudulent Dolphins offense and a great performance by CJ Stroud in a shocking blowout vs the Browns.

Video

